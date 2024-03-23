NWTN (NASDAQ:NWTNW) vs. General Motors (NYSE:GM) Head-To-Head Review

NWTN (NASDAQ:NWTNW – Get Free Report) and General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for NWTN and General Motors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get NWTN alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NWTN 0 0 0 0 N/A General Motors 1 3 11 1 2.75

General Motors has a consensus target price of $50.29, indicating a potential upside of 16.83%. Given General Motors’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe General Motors is more favorable than NWTN.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

79.6% of General Motors shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of General Motors shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares NWTN and General Motors’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NWTN $583,000.00 N/A N/A N/A N/A General Motors $171.84 billion 0.29 $10.13 billion $7.31 5.89

General Motors has higher revenue and earnings than NWTN.

Profitability

This table compares NWTN and General Motors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NWTN N/A N/A N/A General Motors 5.89% 14.34% 3.87%

Summary

General Motors beats NWTN on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NWTN

(Get Free Report)

NWTN Inc. operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA. It integrates design, life-style personalization, IoT connectivity, autonomous driving technology, and green energy eco-systems for future mobility solutions. The company also involved in the wholesale and retail of vehicles; and provision of business management, operations, commercialization, as well as design and technology development services. NWTN Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

About General Motors

(Get Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names. In addition, the company sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts through retail dealers, and distributors and dealers, as well as to fleet customers, including daily rental car companies, commercial fleet customers, leasing companies, and governments. Further, it offers range of after-sale services through dealer network, such as maintenance, light repairs, collision repairs, vehicle accessories, and extended service warranties. Additionally, the company provides automotive financing; and software-enabled services and subscriptions. General Motors Company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for NWTN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NWTN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.