Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Shares Sold by Lantz Financial LLC

Lantz Financial LLC decreased its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,947 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 5.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,398,292 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $36,330,000 after purchasing an additional 219,299 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 36.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,275,571 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $10,536,000 after purchasing an additional 339,999 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 5.8% during the third quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,181,653 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $26,280,000 after purchasing an additional 174,184 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 5.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 143,871 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 7,946 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the third quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.75% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund stock opened at $8.65 on Friday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $7.86 and a one year high of $9.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.49.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.029 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

