NuScale Power’s (SMR) “Underweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $4.50 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $7.50.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on NuScale Power in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They set a buy rating and a $4.25 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on NuScale Power from $4.25 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NuScale Power presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.75.

NuScale Power Stock Down 6.9 %

Insider Buying and Selling at NuScale Power

Shares of NYSE SMR opened at $4.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.80. The company has a market cap of $984.31 million, a P/E ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 0.90. NuScale Power has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $11.21.

In other NuScale Power news, CEO John Lawrence Hopkins sold 59,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total value of $251,025.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NuScale Power

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in NuScale Power in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in NuScale Power by 80.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in NuScale Power in the second quarter worth $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in NuScale Power in the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in NuScale Power by 157.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares in the last quarter. 10.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NuScale Power Company Profile

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

