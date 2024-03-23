NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR) CEO John Lawrence Hopkins Sells 59,768 Shares

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) CEO John Lawrence Hopkins sold 59,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total value of $251,025.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NuScale Power Price Performance

SMR opened at $4.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $996.90 million, a P/E ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 0.90. NuScale Power Co. has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $11.21.

Institutional Trading of NuScale Power

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in NuScale Power by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,663,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,632,000 after buying an additional 126,883 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,391,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,159,000 after buying an additional 172,408 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 63.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,167,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,539,000 after buying an additional 1,233,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in NuScale Power by 11.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,983,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,619,000 after purchasing an additional 301,548 shares during the last quarter. 10.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SMR shares. UBS Group raised their target price on NuScale Power from $2.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on NuScale Power in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.25 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on NuScale Power from $4.25 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.50 target price (down from $7.50) on shares of NuScale Power in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

About NuScale Power

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

