NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) PT Raised to $78.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $78.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NRG. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on NRG Energy from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NRG Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet upgraded NRG Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised NRG Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.88.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

NRG stock opened at $67.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.78, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.53. NRG Energy has a one year low of $30.50 and a one year high of $67.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.02.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.20. NRG Energy had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 44.03%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that NRG Energy will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -152.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NRG Energy news, VP Rasesh M. Patel sold 49,092 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total value of $3,072,668.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 356,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,342,251.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NRG Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NRG Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new stake in NRG Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $788,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 107,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,536,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

