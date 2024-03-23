Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

Norwood Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 5.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years.

NASDAQ NWFL opened at $27.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.91. Norwood Financial has a one year low of $23.86 and a one year high of $34.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.67 million, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Norwood Financial ( NASDAQ:NWFL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $17.42 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWFL. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Norwood Financial by 62.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 163.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 13,721.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Norwood Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Norwood Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 26.45% of the company’s stock.

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

