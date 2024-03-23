Norway Savings Bank Purchases Shares of 2,615 Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,615 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALB. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Albemarle by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. City State Bank boosted its position in Albemarle by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Sandler lowered Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Albemarle from $178.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. TD Cowen lowered Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $220.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Albemarle from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.70.

Albemarle Trading Down 3.2 %

ALB opened at $120.81 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $106.69 and a one year high of $247.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.62% and a net margin of 16.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.62 EPS. Analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 11.99%.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

