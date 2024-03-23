Norway Savings Bank Acquires New Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 242.1% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 462.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 90 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

MDY stock opened at $545.59 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $424.22 and a one year high of $551.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $517.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $485.62. The company has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

