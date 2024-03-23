NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (NWHUF) to Issue Dividend of $0.02 on April 15th

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0222 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.
NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NWHUF opened at $3.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.58. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $6.64.
About NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
