Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Price Target Lowered to $0.80 at HC Wainwright

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Free Report) (TSE:NDM) had its price objective reduced by HC Wainwright from $0.90 to $0.80 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of NAK opened at $0.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 0.70. Northern Dynasty Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $0.43.

Get Northern Dynasty Minerals alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Dynasty Minerals

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Cadinha & Co. LLC increased its position in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 280,900 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 119,350 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 189,793 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 47,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 243.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 132,433 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 93,875 shares in the last quarter. 9.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northern Dynasty Minerals

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum-Silver-Rhenium project comprising 1,840 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 274 square miles located in southwest Alaska, the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.