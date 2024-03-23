Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NECB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NECB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This is an increase from Northeast Community Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Northeast Community Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 39.1% annually over the last three years. Northeast Community Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 9.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Northeast Community Bancorp to earn $2.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.9%.

Get Northeast Community Bancorp alerts:

Northeast Community Bancorp Trading Down 0.1 %

NECB stock opened at $15.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $218.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.16. Northeast Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $18.00.

Institutional Trading of Northeast Community Bancorp

Northeast Community Bancorp ( NASDAQ:NECB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The savings and loans company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $26.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.57 million. Northeast Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 33.97%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northeast Community Bancorp will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $137,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Northeast Community Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $135,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp by 215.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,887 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp by 4,505.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,112 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares during the period. 43.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northeast Community Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for NorthEast Community Bank that provides financial services for individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and non-interest bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Northeast Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northeast Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.