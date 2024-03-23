Nomura Real Estate (OTCMKTS:NMEHF) Trading Up 3.5%

Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMEHF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.92 and last traded at $26.92. 167 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 2,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.00.

Nomura Real Estate Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.27 and a 200 day moving average of $25.45.

Nomura Real Estate Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate company in Japan and internationally. The company develops, leases, and manages office buildings, commercial facilities, logistics facilities, hotels, and other properties; develops and sells condominiums and houses; operates housing with services for the elderly; develops rental properties; provides Internet advertising services for housing and living assistance services; and offers consignment services for planning and management for commercial facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.