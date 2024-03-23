Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Hits New 1-Year High at $20.05

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.05 and last traded at $20.00, with a volume of 51313 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

Nomad Foods Stock Down 0.8 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.75.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $761.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nomad Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Nomad Foods’s payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

Institutional Trading of Nomad Foods

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Nomad Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Nomad Foods by 745.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, Serbia, Croatia, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready to cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

