NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NN (NASDAQ:NNBR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of NN from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.
NN Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NN
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NNBR. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of NN during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of NN during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NN during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Wynnefield Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of NN during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of NN by 703.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 14,945 shares in the last quarter. 52.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About NN
NN, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision components and assemblies for various end markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for automotive, general industrial, and medical end markets for use in power steering, braking, transmissions, gasoline fuel system, diesel injection, and diesel emissions treatment applications, as well as in heating, ventilation, and air conditioning.
Featured Stories
