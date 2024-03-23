NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) EVP Robert Owen Smith Sells 3,000 Shares

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) EVP Robert Owen Smith sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.19, for a total transaction of $93,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,612 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,668.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
NMI Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $30.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.85. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.61 and a 52-week high of $32.50.
NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. NMI had a net margin of 55.63% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $151.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NMI from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on NMI from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of NMI in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of NMI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NMI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.13.
NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.
