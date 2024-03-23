NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) EVP Robert Owen Smith Sells 3,000 Shares

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) EVP Robert Owen Smith sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.19, for a total transaction of $93,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,612 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,668.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NMI Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $30.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.85. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.61 and a 52-week high of $32.50.

Get NMI alerts:

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. NMI had a net margin of 55.63% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $151.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of NMI

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in NMI in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NMI in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in NMI during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in NMI by 24,500.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of NMI by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NMI from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on NMI from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of NMI in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of NMI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NMI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NMIH

About NMI

(Get Free Report)

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.