NIO (NYSE:NIO) Trading Down 0.6%

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.96 and last traded at $5.07. Approximately 17,576,671 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 57,252,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.10.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on NIO from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho reduced their price target on NIO from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on NIO from $8.30 to $5.90 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on NIO from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on NIO from $5.00 to $4.80 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.69.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 38.09% and a negative return on equity of 110.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NIO during the fourth quarter worth $155,344,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIO during the fourth quarter worth $73,622,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of NIO during the first quarter worth $71,533,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in NIO by 2,377.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,401,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,704,000 after acquiring an additional 5,183,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in NIO by 238.6% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,062,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,070,000 after acquiring an additional 4,976,403 shares in the last quarter. 42.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

