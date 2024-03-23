NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Lantz Financial LLC

Lantz Financial LLC lessened its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,009 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NKE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 139,649.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,967,325,000 after buying an additional 16,801,276 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $1,345,203,000. Newport Trust Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the third quarter worth $679,775,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,594,561,000 after buying an additional 6,410,744 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 6.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,826,102 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,245,217,000 after buying an additional 5,917,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Price Performance

NYSE:NKE opened at $93.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.77. The company has a market cap of $142.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.10. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $128.68.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.54% and a net margin of 10.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC reduced their price objective on NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective (down previously from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer cut NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 16th. DZ Bank raised NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded NIKE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.29.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

