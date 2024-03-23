NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,315 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $8,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 220.7% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in NIKE by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $111.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.29.

NIKE Stock Down 6.9 %

NYSE NKE traded down $6.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,837,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,610,438. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.77. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $128.68.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.54%. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 43.53%.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

