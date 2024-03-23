NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Lifted to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NEP. CIBC lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy Partners has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.31.

Shares of NEP opened at $28.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.24 and a 200-day moving average of $29.49. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.33. NextEra Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $20.17 and a 1 year high of $64.43.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.38). NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 16.00% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.03 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.46%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.26%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 160.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 830 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 120.3% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The company owns contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

