NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE) Shares Sold by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Free Report) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in NexGen Energy were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NXE. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 99,379.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,674,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,882,000 after acquiring an additional 11,663,182 shares during the last quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 21,816,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,246,000 after acquiring an additional 5,195,210 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 20,783.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,217,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202,108 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 12.4% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,761,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,884,000 after buying an additional 2,612,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lingotto Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 289.3% during the second quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 2,958,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,965,000 after buying an additional 2,198,763 shares in the last quarter. 29.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexGen Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NXE stock remained flat at $7.74 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,763,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,725,340. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a twelve month low of $3.49 and a twelve month high of $8.31. The company has a quick ratio of 11.00, a current ratio of 11.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 387.19 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.50 and a 200 day moving average of $6.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on NexGen Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th.

About NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

