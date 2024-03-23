Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Holdings Boosted by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 52.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,750 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Newmont were worth $6,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Newmont by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 99,433,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,241,843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409,771 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 17.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,578,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,051,291,000 after buying an additional 12,360,775 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,353,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,721,474,000 after buying an additional 121,393 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Newmont by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,003,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $628,278,000 after buying an additional 483,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Newmont by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,610,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $622,663,000 after acquiring an additional 321,030 shares during the period. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $226,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,238,396.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEM traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.77. 9,521,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,280,172. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.42 and a fifty-two week high of $52.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.93 billion, a PE ratio of -14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.49.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 20.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is -42.02%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Newmont from $50.00 to $43.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Newmont has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.97.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

