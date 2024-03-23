New Hampshire Trust Sells 82 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

New Hampshire Trust decreased its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Allstate were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,270,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,595,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322,673 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,294,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,430,978,000 after purchasing an additional 181,050 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,039,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $669,221,000 after purchasing an additional 499,056 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,926,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $660,318,000 after purchasing an additional 172,250 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,815,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $643,015,000 after purchasing an additional 63,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $637,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,712,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ALL shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Allstate from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Allstate from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Allstate from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Allstate in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $193.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.12.

Allstate Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of ALL opened at $165.23 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $100.57 and a 52 week high of $168.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $43.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.25, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $158.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.47.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $1.95. The firm had revenue of $14.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.36) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 12.97 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -296.77%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Articles

