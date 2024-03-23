New Hampshire Trust Sells 486 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

New Hampshire Trust trimmed its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in CME Group were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CME has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.30.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $214.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.73 and a 52-week high of $223.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $210.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.51. The stock has a market cap of $77.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.49.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.83% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.86%.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

