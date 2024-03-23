New Hampshire Trust Lowers Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

New Hampshire Trust lessened its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 681 shares during the quarter. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.6% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 5.0% in the third quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.4% in the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 41,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

MDLZ opened at $72.40 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $78.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.75.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.37.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

