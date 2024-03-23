New Hampshire Trust Increases Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

New Hampshire Trust increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the quarter. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peoples Bank KS increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.6% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

BATS:IEFA opened at $73.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $108.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.02. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.