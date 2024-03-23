New Hampshire Trust Decreases Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

New Hampshire Trust decreased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,112 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 966 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,524,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,070 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 6,986 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total value of $16,439,605.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,631,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 198,598 shares of company stock worth $36,952,434 in the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $295.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $310.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.93.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $170.83 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.37 and a 52-week high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $544.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $191.22 and a 200-day moving average of $224.35.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

