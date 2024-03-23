New Hampshire Trust Acquires 604 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

New Hampshire Trust grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $128.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $109.87 and a 1 year high of $129.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.80.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

