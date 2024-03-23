NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) CFO Roger Kent Almond Sells 9,264 Shares of Stock

NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) CFO Roger Kent Almond sold 9,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.88, for a total value of $26,680.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,736 shares in the company, valued at $59,719.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NetSol Technologies Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NetSol Technologies stock opened at $2.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.24. NetSol Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $3.30.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a negative return on equity of 5.47% and a negative net margin of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $15.24 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on NTWK. TheStreet raised NetSol Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on NetSol Technologies in a research note on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NetSol Technologies stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 649,497 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,003 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 5.71% of NetSol Technologies worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 24.81% of the company’s stock.

About NetSol Technologies

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

