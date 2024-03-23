NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Stock Position Cut by Ariose Capital Management Ltd

Ariose Capital Management Ltd lessened its stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 42.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,659 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 138,982 shares during the period. NetEase accounts for approximately 6.9% of Ariose Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Ariose Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in NetEase were worth $17,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in NetEase by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,484,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,563,000 after purchasing an additional 738,249 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in NetEase by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,017,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,958,000 after purchasing an additional 484,345 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in NetEase during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,557,000. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its stake in NetEase by 2,719.7% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 257,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,667,000 after purchasing an additional 247,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in NetEase by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 753,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,756,000 after purchasing an additional 247,116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

NetEase Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NTES traded down $1.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.52. 571,019 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,669,583. The stock has a market cap of $68.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.55. NetEase, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.79 and a twelve month high of $118.89.

NetEase Increases Dividend

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 28.39% and a return on equity of 24.36%. On average, equities research analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. NetEase’s payout ratio is 68.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.00.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

