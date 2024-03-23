Navcoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $26,102.93 (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.59 million and approximately $26,102.93 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0429 or 0.00000066 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71.05 or 0.00108435 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00038777 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00017640 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003038 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001524 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000213 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

