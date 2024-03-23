National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Shares of National Fuel Gas stock opened at $51.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.74. National Fuel Gas has a 52 week low of $45.32 and a 52 week high of $58.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.14. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $525.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is currently 41.51%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 5,424 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,513 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,988 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after buying an additional 7,259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

