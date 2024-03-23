National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of National CineMedia from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $6.75 in a report on Tuesday.

National CineMedia Stock Performance

Shares of NCMI opened at $5.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $546.28 million, a P/E ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.19. National CineMedia has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $6.49.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The business services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $90.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.25 million. National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 426.68%. As a group, research analysts predict that National CineMedia will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National CineMedia

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCMI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in National CineMedia by 1,792,883.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,755,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,842,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755,155 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in National CineMedia in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,656,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in National CineMedia in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,079,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in National CineMedia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,504,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in National CineMedia by 1,126.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,336,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146,354 shares during the period.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

