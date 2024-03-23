Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Major Shareholder Sells $1,798,000,000.00 in Stock

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Dubai Ltd Borse sold 31,000,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $1,798,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,341,545 shares in the company, valued at $3,383,809,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NDAQ opened at $61.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.68 and its 200-day moving average is $54.43. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.88 and a 12 month high of $63.05. The firm has a market cap of $35.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 19.28%. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,319,000 after purchasing an additional 10,623 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 316,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,373,000 after purchasing an additional 76,603 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NDAQ. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

