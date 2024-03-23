NAOS Emerging Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NCC) Insider Sebastian Evans Sells 104,000 Shares

NAOS Emerging Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NCC – Get Free Report) insider Sebastian Evans sold 104,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.66 ($0.43), for a total value of A$68,640.00 ($45,157.89).
Sebastian Evans also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 8th, Sebastian Evans 212,647 shares of NAOS Emerging Opportunities stock.
NAOS Emerging Opportunities Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.11, a quick ratio of 85.46 and a current ratio of 127.72.
NAOS Emerging Opportunities Dividend Announcement
About NAOS Emerging Opportunities
NAOS Emerging Opportunities Company Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Naos Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in value stocks of emerging companies outside the S&P/ASX 100 Accumulation Index.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NAOS Emerging Opportunities
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/18 – 3/22
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
Receive News & Ratings for NAOS Emerging Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NAOS Emerging Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.