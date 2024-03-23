N4 Pharma (LON:N4P) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.65

N4 Pharma Plc (LON:N4P – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.65 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.70 ($0.01), with a volume of 747519 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.73 ($0.01).

The firm has a market cap of £1.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.00 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a current ratio of 27.88, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.80 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.92.

N4 Pharma Plc, a specialist pharmaceutical company, develops silica nanoparticle delivery system for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in the United Kingdom. It develops Nuvec, a non-viral adjuvant delivery system for vaccines and cancer treatments. N4 Pharma Plc was incorporated in 1979 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

