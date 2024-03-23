Mutual Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $7,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total value of $50,920,804.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,333,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,375,262,246.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $770.61. 1,981,019 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,066,750. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $323.26 and a 1 year high of $800.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $732.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $720.00 and a 200 day moving average of $630.77.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $850.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $689.52.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Further Reading

