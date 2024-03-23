Mutual Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 30.7% in the second quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,203,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 185,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,137,000 after buying an additional 12,284 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWF stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $339.01. 788,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,409,026. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $324.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $297.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $233.51 and a 12-month high of $340.83.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

