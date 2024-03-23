Mutual Advisors LLC Has $5.48 Million Position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,476 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $5,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 85,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 16,778 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $401,000. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC grew its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 30,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council boosted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 909.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 42,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 38,299 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TFLO stock remained flat at $50.65 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,639,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,381,941. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.37 and a 52 week high of $50.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.59.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

