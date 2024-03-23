Mutual Advisors LLC Has $3.99 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 127.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,996 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $3,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 122.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 431.9% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 100 ETF stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $247.48. The company had a trading volume of 126,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,253. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $178.84 and a 52 week high of $248.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $237.33 and a 200-day moving average of $220.20. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

