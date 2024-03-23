Mutual Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,611 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $4,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 122,570.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,191,342,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,373,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,371,084 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $398,669,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $157,925,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,928,000 after buying an additional 4,291,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,782,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,056,000 after buying an additional 2,077,104 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,309,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,792,662. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.76. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $32.29 and a 12-month high of $39.13.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.