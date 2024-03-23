Mutual Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $3,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 20.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,986,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,934,000 after purchasing an additional 832,388 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 50.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,670,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,636,000 after purchasing an additional 891,343 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 30.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,309,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,483,000 after purchasing an additional 306,394 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 1,204,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,943,000 after acquiring an additional 14,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,013,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,515,000 after acquiring an additional 56,632 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPGP traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,195. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 52-week low of $81.27 and a 52-week high of $105.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.16.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

