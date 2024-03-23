Mutual Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 228,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 759 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC owned about 3.65% of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF worth $4,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LDSF. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the third quarter valued at about $6,351,000. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,269,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 710,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,025,000 after buying an additional 91,842 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 257.0% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 104,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 75,480 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 247.0% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 90,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 64,234 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ LDSF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.75. 18,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,045. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.59. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a twelve month low of $18.09 and a twelve month high of $18.93.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0688 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (LDSF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds. Holdings consist of short-term fixed income securities, primarily from US issuers LDSF was launched on Jan 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

