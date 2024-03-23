Mutual Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 117.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,675 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $4,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 321.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 112,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,577,000 after purchasing an additional 86,043 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 29,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,339,000. Spinnaker Trust lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 76,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 8,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $714,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS COWZ traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,548,432 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.21. The company has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

