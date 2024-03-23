Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires 7,740 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 328.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,740 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $4,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,800,114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628,115 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,868,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,019,927,000 after acquiring an additional 36,740 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,861,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $772,509,000 after acquiring an additional 23,227 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,036,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,844,000 after acquiring an additional 58,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 682,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $282,830,000 after acquiring an additional 85,685 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $528.28. 286,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,989. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $364.88 and a 12 month high of $536.63. The stock has a market cap of $63.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $510.52 and a 200 day moving average of $467.66.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

