Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires 3,158 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,093 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 1,578.9% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Price Performance

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.71. The stock had a trading volume of 6,495,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,805,003. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.33. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $89.21 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The stock has a market cap of $102.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $352,508. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.05.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Starbucks

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.