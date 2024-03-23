Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires 2,204 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $678,000. Lpwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 654,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,683,000 after purchasing an additional 20,735 shares during the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $296,000. Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 17,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 31,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VONG traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.22. 2,204,518 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 943,524. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.60. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $60.06 and a one year high of $87.75. The firm has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

