Mullen Group Ltd. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (TSE:MTL)

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Mullen Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of MTL opened at C$14.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.04. Mullen Group has a twelve month low of C$12.82 and a twelve month high of C$16.43.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.02. Mullen Group had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 6.85%. The business had revenue of C$498.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$500.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mullen Group will post 1.3437788 earnings per share for the current year.

MTL has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Mullen Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. CIBC upgraded Mullen Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Acumen Capital lowered their target price on Mullen Group from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mullen Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$18.61.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle e-commerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation, inventory, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.

