MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 32.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,640 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,325 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $13,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in MSCI by 8.1% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its stake in MSCI by 3.6% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MSCI by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on MSCI. Morgan Stanley raised MSCI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $526.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com cut MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $620.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $588.00 to $638.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MSCI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $578.21.

MSCI Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:MSCI traded down $10.67 on Friday, reaching $553.11. 364,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,870. The business’s 50-day moving average is $564.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $537.42. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $451.55 and a fifty-two week high of $617.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.41, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.07.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $690.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.64 million. MSCI had a net margin of 45.42% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. MSCI’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. Analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

MSCI Company Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.