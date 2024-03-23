MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Receives $73.42 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.42.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MLTX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 1st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup started coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

Get MoonLake Immunotherapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ MLTX opened at $52.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.42 and a beta of 1.20. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $64.98.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MoonLake Immunotherapeutics news, CEO Da Silva Jorge Santos sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $1,203,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,147,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,419,799.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other MoonLake Immunotherapeutics news, CEO Da Silva Jorge Santos sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $1,203,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,147,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,419,799.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kristian Reich sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $601,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,620,770.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,981 shares of company stock worth $9,490,674 in the last quarter. 15.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MLTX. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 956.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It develops Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases; and hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, and psoriasis. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.