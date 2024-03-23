Moonbeam Price Down 17.4% This Week (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. In the last week, Moonbeam has traded down 17.4% against the US dollar. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00000775 BTC on exchanges. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $422.48 million and approximately $15.15 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.49 or 0.00084799 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00010291 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00020667 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00017848 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00003920 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00008045 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001433 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,111,165,732 coins and its circulating supply is 848,220,027 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.